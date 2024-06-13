Education

Meet woman who worked at RBI in day and studied at night, topped UPSC exam without coaching in 1st attempt, she is from…

Some people juggle many things in life and become successful in all of them. One such inspiring story is of Delhi Girl Srishti Dabas who topped UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. She did her schooling and graduated from Delhi. Thereafter, she worked with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and is currently working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) posted in Mumbai. Srishti is posted in the Human Resource Department at Reserve Bank of India and handles appraisals of employees at the bank. She started preparing for UPSC while working at RBI. She worked during day, and studied at night. She cracked UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 with All India Rank 6 with self-study in 1st attempt. Besides studies, she also takes a deep interest in performing Kathak. Meanwhile, Aditya Srivastava topped UPSC exam this year followed by Animesh Pradhan and Donoru Ananya Reddy with second and third positions respectively

