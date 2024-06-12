Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

From a humble background laced with adversities to reaching to the highest position, this is the epitome of true success. One such inspiring story is of Kuldeep Dwivedi, an IRS officer, who cracked UPSC with AIR 242 in 2015, on his very first attempt.

He hails from Sheikhpur, a small village in Nigoh, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Suryakant Dwivedi, works as a security guard at Lucknow University and was the only breadwinner of the family, earning a meagre salary of Rs 1100.

Among 4 siblings, Kuldeep was the brightest in academics. Despite facing financial hardships from a young age, he dreamt big in life and worked hard.

He graduated from Allahabad University in 2009. After finishing his postgraduate studies in 2011, he began his preparations for the UPSC exam. At that time, he did not own a mobile phone or laptop. He also couldn’t afford coaching, hence he relied on self-study by borrowing books from friends. He only survived on Rs 2500 from his father to pay rent.

He finally cracked UPSC with AIR 242 in 2015, on his very first attempt. Currently, he is posted as an IRS officer.