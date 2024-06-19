Meet man, who left government job to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, now suspended due to...

Mistakes committed in the past were thought to reveal themselves later. However, occasionally these mistakes cause such excruciating suffering that a person is unable to act, despite his desire to do so. An IAS officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre was the victim of a past mistake. He took the 2014 IBPS clerk recruitment exam instead of another applicant, which was around ten years ago. The CBI detained two persons for this bank exam in 2014, and Naveen Tanwar was among them. Naveen was granted bail and freed from jail after a few days. He later passed the 2018 UPSC test to become an IAS officer.



Naveen Tanwar completed his education in his village, He finished his 12th-grade education in a nearby government school. After his 12th, He enrolled in a B.Sc. programme for that reason, but he had to drop out in the middle of his studies because of money problems. He then enrolled in and excelled in his BA programme. Geography is his master's degree. Following this, he started working as a teacher in a public school. To prepare for the UPSC, he travelled to Delhi in 2011. A winner of UGC NET JRF as well, Naveen. In 2017, before the preliminary exam, his father passed away. Following this, he obtained a 484 ranking in the UPSC examination in 2018.

IAS officer Naveen Tanwar, class of 2019, was suspended a few days ago. He is charged with applying for a bank clerk position by using someone else's exam score. Tanwar received a three-year sentence last month; he was then placed on suspension. Judicial Magistrate Shivam Verma of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) fined Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Tanwar Rs 50,000, however when the CBI court granted bail, Tanwar was freed from detention. The Law Department emphasised in this instance that an employee or officer should be deemed "suspended" if they are detained for 48 hours or more.

In addition to serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner in Chamba, Himachal, Naveen was also serving as Project Director for the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in the district of Chamba. In lieu of Amit Singh of Jhansi, Tanwar, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is said to have taken the December 13, 2014, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk recruitment test at Ideal Institute of Technology, Ghaziabad.

Tanwar was one of the six alleged members of the solver gang that the CBI had apprehended. In 2019, Tanwar was questioned at the hearing. Tanwar had requested a 14-day leave of absence via email on March 24. Tanwar had previously been granted seven days of leave by the state government. In 2014, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) clerk recruitment test was held by Ideal Institute of Technology, located in Ghaziabad.