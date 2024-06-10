Twitter
Education

Meet IPS officer who got married at 14, became mother at 18, later cracked UPSC exam, she is posted at...

N. Ambika's journey was not without its challenges. She overcame the hardship of being a child bride, having entered into matrimony with a Tamil Nadu police officer at the tender age of 14.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

A person with passion and determination is unstoppable regardless of the hurdles. Some people experience the lowest point in their lives at a very young age, yet their unwavering confidence and resolve enable them to rise above it all and achieve remarkable success in the future. We are speaking of IPS N. Ambika, a success storyteller who has left her mark.
 
N. Ambika's journey was not without its challenges. She overcame the hardship of being a child bride, having entered into matrimony with a Tamil Nadu police officer at the tender age of 14. By the time she was eighteen, she had two children. Yet, she continued, unfazed, and heeded her dreams that had vanished. Her story is a testament to the human spirit's ability to overcome even the most difficult circumstances.

Her IPS journey began during a Republic Day parade, when her husband's salutes to IPS officers encouraged her to become an IPS officer.
 
After that, Ambika's path to becoming an IPS officer began before she had completed her tenth-grade education. Unfazed, she completed her graduation after completing her tenth and twelfth qualifications at a private school. She then relocated to Chennai to be ready for the UPSC. Her spouse assumed care of their kids while attending to his work obligations.
 
However, Ambik's trip was hindered by many obstacles. Ambika's spouse suggested she return home after failing the UPSC three times. Undeterred, she made a fourth try in 2008 and eventually passed the UPSC Civil Service Examination, a testament to her relentless focus on her goals. 

She is now the Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police and is posted in the Maharashtra Cadre.

