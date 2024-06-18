Twitter
Meet doctor who cracked UPSC exam, became IAS officer but resigned after seven years due to...

Dr. Tanu Jain dedicated herself to serving society through various social initiatives, motivational speaking and writing.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Clearing the extremely tough UPSC exam and becoming an IAS officer is a dream for several thousand people every year. However, there are exceptions like Dr. Tanu Jain, who despite becoming an IAS officer in the 2015 batch chose to leave the prestigious job and tread on a different career path.

Belonging to the Sadar area of Delhi, Tanu Jain attended Cambridge School and later earned a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Subharti Medical College. While studying dentistry, she also prepared for the UPSC exam. Tanu Jain's UPSC journey was not without its challenges. Although she cleared the prelims in just two months on her first attempt, she fell short in the mains. In her third attempt in 2014, she secured AIR 648.

Dr. Tanu Jain dedicated herself to serving society through various social initiatives, motivational speaking and writing. 

Despite a successful seven-and-a-half-year career as an IAS officer, Tanu Jain made the bold decision to leave civil services and focus on teaching full-time. Explaining her choice, she said, "While my job in civil services was fulfilling, after working diligently for seven and a half years, I recognized the challenges in UPSC preparation. Having personally faced the struggles of exam preparation, I understand the difficulties aspirants face. Life offers opportunities for growth, and with my husband also in civil service, I felt empowered to take the risk and start a new chapter in my life."

With a following of over 875K on Instagram, she is highly regarded for her contributions and insights.

 

