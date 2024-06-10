IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

The IIT entrance exam took place on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers nationwide.

The IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Exam) is one of the toughest exams in the country and demands strategic planning, dedication, and a disciplined approach. The results of the JEE Advanced 2024, the entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering programs, were released by NTA on June 10, 2024. Along with the release of the results, the list of toppers has also been released by IIT Madras. In this, Jovita Munish Bhasin has topped among girls in Mumbai with AIR 177.

In an interview with DNA, Jovita shared the challenges she faced while preparing for the exams. She said, "My approach to exam preparation revolved around balance and flexibility. In today's digital era, social media and other entertainment mediums can be significant distractions. Hence, I devised a flexible study schedule to manage my time effectively without feeling overwhelmed."

Jovita Munish Bhasin, who hails from Mumbai, wishes to follow in her father’s footsteps who is also an engineer.

Talking about her preparation, she said "Instead of merely cramming information, I focused on understanding the topics in detail. I incorporated regular breaks into my study sessions to maintain concentration, dedicating 1 hour to focused study followed by a 5-minute break,” she added.

She also added, "I adhered strictly to the Read, Review, and Repeat method. I diligently took feedback from my teachers and mentors at FIITJEE and consistently tried to improve. Over the past two months before the exams, I devoted all my time to self-study, ensuring I spent 10 to 12 hours each day on academic pursuits and meticulously dividing my time among various subjects."

Jovita completed her Class 11th and 12th from Poddar Brio International School, Badlapur, and her earlier schooling at DAV Public School, Airoli. She secured 96.6% in her CBSE class 12th board exams.

Jovita Munish Bhasin wants to secure admission to IIT Bombay's Computer Science programme and pursue a career in software engineering.

JEE Advanced 2024 Result

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras announced the result of JEE Advanced 2024 on June 9, 2024. Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL), securing 355 out of 360 marks. Whereas, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of the IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 7, achieving 332 out of 360 marks.