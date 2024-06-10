IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

London based activist, art dealer Amar Singh set to reopen his art gallery

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…

NASA warns about 1400-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth, but the good news is...

New Innovative Forex Trading Tool, Orexbot for MT4, Debuts for 2024

Biggest Astrologer in India Ajeet Joshi: Captivating Young Audiences With Stellar Predictions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

London based activist, art dealer Amar Singh set to reopen his art gallery

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, built Rs 4000 crore company, won Padma Shri, she owns…

NASA warns about 1400-foot asteroid rapidly approaching Earth, but the good news is...

9 actors who became superstars despite being rejected

 8 foods to eat for perfect shaped body

Green superfoods to lower bad cholesterol and prevent stroke

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chirag Paswan Exclusive Interview: Will Chirag Paswan Contest Bihar Assembly Elections With NDA Too?

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Who All Are The Special Invitees For The June 9 Event ?

Operation Arnon: Israel Rescues 4 Hostages In Gaza Held By Hamas On October 7 Attack

Meet actress, who left industry after getting fed up with glamour world, made comeback after years, is now TV superstar

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Zeenat Aman recalls facing moral policing while playing sex worker in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor react

HomeEducation

Education

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

The IIT entrance exam took place on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers nationwide.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 10, 2024, 05:27 PM IST

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...
Jovita Munish Bhasin
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Exam) is one of the toughest exams in the country and demands strategic planning, dedication, and a disciplined approach. The results of the JEE Advanced 2024, the entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering programs, were released by NTA on June 10, 2024. Along with the release of the results, the list of toppers has also been released by IIT Madras. In this, Jovita Munish Bhasin has topped among girls in Mumbai with AIR 177.

In an interview with DNA, Jovita shared the challenges she faced while preparing for the exams. She said, "My approach to exam preparation revolved around balance and flexibility. In today's digital era, social media and other entertainment mediums can be significant distractions. Hence, I devised a flexible study schedule to manage my time effectively without feeling overwhelmed." 

Jovita Munish Bhasin, who hails from Mumbai, wishes to follow in her father’s footsteps who is also an engineer.

Talking about her preparation, she said "Instead of merely cramming information, I focused on understanding the topics in detail. I incorporated regular breaks into my study sessions to maintain concentration, dedicating 1 hour to focused study followed by a 5-minute break,” she added.  

She also added, "I adhered strictly to the Read, Review, and Repeat method. I diligently took feedback from my teachers and mentors at FIITJEE and consistently tried to improve. Over the past two months before the exams, I devoted all my time to self-study, ensuring I spent 10 to 12 hours each day on academic pursuits and meticulously dividing my time among various subjects."

Jovita completed her Class 11th and 12th from Poddar Brio International School, Badlapur, and her earlier schooling at DAV Public School, Airoli. She secured 96.6% in her CBSE class 12th board exams.

Jovita Munish Bhasin wants to secure admission to IIT Bombay's Computer Science programme and pursue a career in software engineering.

JEE Advanced 2024 Result

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras announced the result of  JEE Advanced 2024 on June 9, 2024. Ved Lahoti of the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL), securing 355 out of 360 marks. Whereas, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of the IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 7, achieving 332 out of 360 marks.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

CWC Meeting: Congress chief Kharge stresses on unity, says INDIA Bloc 'must function...'

Kangana Ranaut's old post justifying Will Smith slapping Chris Rock resurfaces, netizens say 'hypocrisy at it's best'

'It's time to change entire team and keep...': Wasim Akram blasts Pakistan stars after loss against India

Meet actress who made debut with Akshay Kumar, sister of a superstar, now owns clothing brand, her net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement