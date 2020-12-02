Day 7 of farmers' protest: These borders will remain closed today; check alternate routes

A day after talks between the protesting farmers and the government failed to break the deadlock, the number of farmers on the Delhi-UP border on the seventh day of protest has started to rise. Farmers are coming from different districts near Ghazipur at UP Gate and the crowd is constantly increasing. Earlier on Tuesday, the agitating farmers were furious and broke the barricades of Delhi Police with a tractor. At the same time, Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad also reached the dharna with the workers on Tuesday and announced his support to the farmers.

The farmers say that the agitation will continue till the law is repealed. The protests will go on indefinitely and posters and banners for it have been put up. The wait is on December 3 when the third round of talks between the farmers and the government happens. The farmers say they have come with ration for at least six months. The government should understand our problem. The government must give MSP in writing, they say.

According to the information so far, the main entry to Noida. As an alternative, commuters can to Noida via Mayur Vihar, Chilla village and Dharmashila Hospital, or from Ashok Nagar. To travel from Noida to Delhi, one can go via Kalandikunj.

The police have closed the road from Ghazipur to UP Gate. Although the farmers are below, commuters can come to NH 24 via the flyover above them.

These routes are closed today (December 2)

Akshardham to Chilla Border

Noida-Mayur Vihar Border

Singhu Border from both sides

Lampur Auchandi Border

All borders near Singhu Border

Tikri Border

Jharoda Border

Jhatikra border

These routes will be open on December 2