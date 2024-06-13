Twitter
Delhi-NCR weather update: Capital to get respite from heat as rain expected on this day; check full IMD forecast

Delhi ncr

Delhi-NCR weather update: Capital to get respite from heat as rain expected on this day; check full IMD forecast

Among Delhi's other stations, Narela recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 46.4 degrees, Ridge 46.3 degrees and Palam 45.8 degrees, the weather office said in a bulletin.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 09:05 PM IST

Delhi-NCR weather update: Capital to get respite from heat as rain expected on this day; check full IMD forecast
The IMD has predicted light rain in Delhi on Friday, potentially offering respite from the burning heat in the national capital.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker of the city, was 4.9 notches above normal at 44.8 degrees Celsius.

The Najafgarh weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Among Delhi's other stations, Narela recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar 46.4 degrees, Ridge 46.3 degrees and Palam 45.8 degrees, the weather office said in a bulletin.

The national capital was under an 'orange' alert, which stands for "be prepared" during the day.

The relative humidity oscillated between 15 per cent and 58 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

It has forecast partly cloudy skies with a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain or drizzle in a few places towards the afternoon and the evening on Friday.

The IMD has also predicted heatwave conditions in some areas, accompanied by strong surface winds reaching speeds of 35 kilometres per hour on Friday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 44 and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(with inputs from PTI)

 
