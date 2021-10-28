WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's reaction to little girl saying 'favourite toh aap hi ho' goes viral

India’s national crush Olympian Neeraj Chopra is back in the viral domain with another utterly cute video. The 23-year-old javelin gold medallist from Tokyo Olympics 2021 has become a viral sensation since his historic feat. Several videos of Neeraj, old and new, all go viral and are likes and retweeted by his lakhs of fans.

A new touch clip featuring Neeraj is the latest viral sensation on Twitter. Thousands of netizens have been pouring their hearts out after watching their favourite sportsperson's adorable video politely interacting with a little girl. Shared on Twitter by IPS officer Pankaj Nain, the 17-second clip has been viewed over 20 thousand times. The IPS officer wrote along with the clip, “Look at the simplicity of this man, interacting with kids at Panipat Sports Stadium today. Way to go Champion.”

In the video, Neeraj Chopra is seen bending forward with hands in his pockets. He is talking to a cute little girl dressed in a pink sweatshirt. A few lines are exchanged between the two before the little girl says to Neeraj, “Mera favourite toh aap hi ho. (You only are my favourite)”

Right after the adorable reply, the small crowd gathered around the two starts buzzing while Neeraj warmly gives the girl a pat on her cheek. Chopra is then directed ahead and he walks forward along with the girl to presumably get a photograph clicked.

Neeraj Chopra etched his name into history books by winning India’s first individual athletics gold medal at the world’s most prestigious sporting event back in August. His javelin throw of 87.58m ensured that India won the historic, long-pending gold medal at athletics and made him an overnight sensation.