Virat Kohli shares picture with his 'partner in crime', wants netizens to 'guess who'

The number one-ranked Indian Test team will become the ninth international side to play a day-night Test when they host Bangladesh for the second Test at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

India are currently leading the Test series 1-0 as they defeated neighbours by an inning and 130 runs in the first Test in Indore.

While the Indian skipper is making sure to become the most successful captain in Test series, he sure is missing his 'partner in crime'.

Sharing a picture on social media, the captain wrote, "Partners in crime...Crime: stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary. Guess who".

Partners in crime.. Crime : stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary . Guess who pic.twitter.com/Gk1x6lBIvm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2019

With the looks of it, the man sure looks to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Fans too have started poring in their guess claiming it to be the former captain.

As for the wicketkeeper-batsman, MSD has already started training for the series against West Indies at home.

The question about his future, however, continues to linger and only time will tell what the fate holds for the 2011 World Cup winner.