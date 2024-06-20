Twitter
Cricket

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah star as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super 8 opener

Yadav's impressive knock of 53 runs off 28 balls played a crucial role in India's total of 181 for 8 in 20 overs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 11:41 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah showcased their exceptional skills as India secured a convincing 47-run victory over Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup Super Eight match on Thursday. 

    Yadav's impressive knock of 53 runs off 28 balls played a crucial role in India's total of 181 for 8 in 20 overs, after captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat first. Despite the challenges posed by Rashid Khan (3 for 26) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (3 for 33) in dismantling India's top and middle-order, the partnership between Yadav and Hardik Pandya, which yielded 60 runs, ensured a competitive total for India. 

    In the pursuit, Bumrah's exceptional bowling performance of 3 for 7 helped India dismiss Afghanistan for 134, sealing the victory for the team.

