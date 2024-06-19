Twitter
Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa survive USA scare, win by 18 runs in Super 8 opener

South Africa set a challenging target of 194, with Kagiso Rabada standing out as the top bowler, taking three wickets in his four overs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 11:30 PM IST

Courtesy: X @ProteasMenCSA
In a thrilling Group 2 Super-8 T20 World Cup match in Antigua, the United States came up short by 18 runs against South Africa, despite a formidable partnership between Andries Gous (80*) and Harmeet Singh (38). South Africa set a challenging target of 194, with Kagiso Rabada standing out as the top bowler, taking three wickets in his four overs.

South Africa's strong batting performance was led by Quinton de Kock (74) and Aiden Markram (46), who helped them reach 194/4 in their 20 overs. Saurabh Netravalkar and Harmeet Singh managed to take two wickets each for the United States.

The match began with the United States winning the toss and choosing to bowl first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday. Despite their efforts, the United States was unable to chase down the target set by South Africa, resulting in a hard-fought victory for the visiting team.

