Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'What the hell is he drinking': Amitabh Bachchan recalls shocked response when Nag Ashwin first narrated Kalki 2898 AD

This film sold zero tickets on opening day, was called disaster, later became superhit, saved superstar's failing career

Meet IIT graduate, founder of 17 failed startups, still made Rs 400000000000 business by…

T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow secure easy win for England against West Indies

Lakshmi Manchu calls herself a victim of patriarchy in her family: 'They didn’t let me...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'What the hell is he drinking': Amitabh Bachchan recalls shocked response when Nag Ashwin first narrated Kalki 2898 AD

This film sold zero tickets on opening day, was called disaster, later became superhit, saved superstar's failing career

Meet IIT graduate, founder of 17 failed startups, still made Rs 400000000000 business by…

6 Indian celebrities who left Islam for Hinduism

8 common causes for heart diseases

Countries with highest average IQ in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

'What the hell is he drinking': Amitabh Bachchan recalls shocked response when Nag Ashwin first narrated Kalki 2898 AD

This film sold zero tickets on opening day, was called disaster, later became superhit, saved superstar's failing career

Shatrughan Sinha breaks silence on reports he is skipping daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding: 'Tell me, whose...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow secure easy win for England against West Indies

Opener Phil Salt made an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls and Jonny Bairstow made a 48 not out off 26 balls as England overhauled WI's 180

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 09:35 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2024: Salt, Bairstow secure easy win for England against West Indies
Phil Salt
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Defending champions England started their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies here on Thursday.

Opener Phil Salt made an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls and Jonny Bairstow made a 48 not out off 26 balls as England overhauled WI's 180 for four in 17.3 overs in Group 2 match.

Brief scores:

West Indies 180/4 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 36, Nicholas Pooran 36, Sherfane Rutherford 28 not out) lost to England: 181/2 in 17.3 overs (Phil Salt 87 not out, Jonny Bairstow 48 not out) by 8 wickets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Modi ji won't be intimidated': Taiwan after China objects to ties with India

Yash Raj Films asks Gujarat HC to watch Maharaj, provides movie link; stay on release extended

Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra demand justice for Renukaswamy, say 'being a celebrity does not mean...'

After his arrest in murder case, Darshan lands in more legal trouble; Kannada star will now be charged for...

IAS Athar Aamir Khan and wife Mehreen Qazi blessed with baby boy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement