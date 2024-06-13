Twitter
Rutherford, Joseph secure berth for West Indies in T20 World Cup Super Eights, New Zealand on shaky ground

Sherfane Rutherford came up with the innings of his life, hitting six sixes and two fours in his 39-ball unbeaten 68 to lift West Indies to 149 for 9 from being 76 for 7 in 12.3 overs.

Ayushmann Chawla

Jun 13, 2024

Rutherford, Joseph secure berth for West Indies in T20 World Cup Super Eights, New Zealand on shaky ground
Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies knocked former runners-up and last edition's semifinalist New Zealand out of the T20 World Cup with a 13-run victory in their Group C match here.

The win, their third on the trot, also secured tournament co-hosts West Indies' Super Eight berth, two years after they had failed to make the main round of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sherfane Rutherford came up with the innings of his life, hitting six sixes and two fours in his 39-ball unbeaten 68 to lift West Indies to 149 for 9 from being 76 for 7 in 12.3 overs.

In reply, West Indies restricted the Kiwis to 136 for 9 in 19 overs. Rutherford's fellow Guyanese left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie returned with splendid figures of 3/25. But pacer Alzarri Joseph was the wrecker-in-chief, grabbing 4 for 19.

For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips scored a 33-ball 40.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 68 not out; Trent Boult 3/16, Tim Southee 2/21, Lockie Ferguson 2/27).

New Zealand: 136 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 40; Alzarri Joseph 4/19, Gudakesh Motie 3/25).

