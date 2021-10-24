Pakistani girl told Dhoni to lose against Pakistan, his response goes VIRAL

Several clips and videos of funny banter from the venue of the big match have been going viral. One such short clip of terrific banter between Team India mentor MS Dhoni and a Pakistani girl has been going viral on Twitter early morning before the marquee match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Not just Dhoni, the girl in the video is seen engaging in playful banter with Indian batter KL Rahul too.

The video appears to be from before or after a practice session, with the Indian players seen carrying some equipment and kit bags. Other than MS Dhoni and KL Rahul, star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also seen in the video.

The clip begins with funny banter with KL Rahul where the star Indian batter is told, "Rahul, please don't play good tomorrow. No, please don't play good tomorrow.".... Then comes Dhoni after a couple of seconds in. A question is thrown from the crowd where the audio is a little unclear, Dhoni is then seeing replying, "Humara kaam hi aisa hai." Just then, the woman is playfully heard saying to MSD, "Mahi just leave this match... in the next match. Not this match please."

Dhoni then lets his facial muscles do the talking instead of words.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash in Dubai on Sunday, October 24. Virat Kohli and company are geared up to take on Pakistan in their opening encounter. The Pakistan team led by Babar Azam are raring to give their best in the high-voltage fixture.

Meanwhile, Team India sent four of the designated net bowlers back. Net bowlers Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Krishnappa Gowtham, and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer were sent back to India from the UAE.