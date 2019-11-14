Official: Dhawal Kulkarni returns to Mumbai Indians from Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020

The 30-year-old also represented Gujarat Lions in the league as well.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians have announced the return of pacer Dhawal Kulkarni ahead of the 2020 season.

The veteran fast bowler from Mumbai will be leaving Rajasthan Royals to rejoin his former side from where he began his IPL journey back in 2008 and played for them until 2013.

Kulkarni represented MI in 33 matches and is also ninth on the list of top wicket-takers with 36 wickets for the Mumbai franchise.

He is also just 10 matches away from completing his 100 IPL matches and is 14 away from clocking 100 wickets in the competition.

On Wednesday (November 13), Mumbai Indians also announced the arrival of Trent Boult and Sherfane Rutherford from Delhi Capitals ahead of the next season.