KBC contestant quits show after failing to answer Rs 7 crore cricket question; know what it was

During the Season 11 of "Kaun Banega Crorepati", a contestant by the name of Ajeet Kumar from Bihar went on to win Rs 1 crore as prize money.

However, he was unable to answer the final question of Rs 7 crore and opted to quit the game. Ajeet became only the fourth ever contestant this season to become a Crorepati and has been touted as the smartest player of the game.

The final question for INR 7 crore was, "Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 International fifties on the same day in two different matches?"

Host Amitabh Bachchan gave Ajeet four options to chose the right answer from. They were: Nawroz Mangal, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Shahzad and Shakib Al Hasan.

The correct answer for this question was Afghanistan cricketer Mohammad Shahzad who scored two half-centuries on the same day (20 January 2017) during Desert T20 Challenge.

In the first game, Shahzad smashed 80 runs for his side against Oman. Later on played an unbeaten knock of 52* against Ireland as well.

While talking about his winning experience, Ajeet told Indian Express Online, "It was an amazing experience to be on the show. When I got through the audition, I had the confidence that I will do well but never did I imagine that I will take home Rs 1 crore."

"It’s a very special moment and a lifetime experience for me. Honestly, there’s no end to my happiness and this feeling cannot be expressed in words."