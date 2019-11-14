IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane to leave Rajasthan Royals after 9 seasons, could play for Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, who had been with Rajasthan Royals since 2011, is set to leave the franchise and play for Delhi Capitals in the next edition of Indian Premier League. The trade will be completed by Thursday before the transfer window closes.

Rahane led the side in 2018 as well, has a price tag of R4 crore. It is also learnt that Royals would be getting two Delhi Capitals players in exchange.

The Capitals have been in talks with Royals for a few months now to acquire Rahane.

As negotiations began, Sourav Ganguly, who was still an advisor with Delhi Capitals, had said that Rahane as an all-format player.

Rahane will be joining a batting line-up which has Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari.

The India Test vice-captain will also get to work under head coach Ricky Ponting and join forces with personal coach Pravin Amre.

Rahane scored 3,820 runs at a strike rate of 122 and has a more impressive IPL record than his international white-ball numbers.