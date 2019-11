India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I match Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND vs BAN

Dream11 Prediction - India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match:

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match, November 3 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh T20I match (IND vs BAN) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Soumya Sarkar (VC)

All-Rounders – Washington Sundar, Mosaddek Hossain

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Soumya Sarkar (VC), Washington Sundar, Mosaddek Hossain, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN Probable Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh Possible XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun/Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taijul Islam/Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain/Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

IND vs BAN Squad:

India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Bangladesh (From): Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Taijul Islam

