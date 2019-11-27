IND vs WI: Sanju Samson reveals his plans with Team India for 2020 T20I World Cup

Samson was named as Shikhar Dhawan's replacement who pulled out of the squad with an injury.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the inclusion of Sanju Samson for India's upcoming T20I series against West Indies on Wednesday after opener Shikhar Dhawan pulled out with an injury.

Samson's addition has brought smiles on a lot of people's faces with the likes of Rahul Dravid and Harbhajan Singh coming out in support of the wicketkeeper-batsman's top domestic form.

Speaking about his call up, Samson claimed that if the chance comes he is ready to put on the wicketkeeper gloves for India as well.

"I have been keeping wickets in white-ball cricket for Kerala for the last five or six years and have also kept in the Ranji Trophy format. I keep that as an open thing. Whatever my team requires, I do it accordingly."

"In the IPL, whenever my team wanted me to keep I did. But they at the time felt I could contribute more on the field, so I did that. I prepare for myself both as a keeper and fielder because you never know what the team is looking at,” he said.

When questioned on if he is not ok to play as the keeper, Sanju added, "Absolutely not. It is not true. I can't explain every time to everyone what is happening in the team management. I am a keeper and when my team wants me to keep, I do that and when they ask me to field, I do that. I can't tell the team what I want to do right? The team is the priority.”

"I have never thought of that (consistency) as an issue. What I have understood is that I am a bit different type of player where I just feel that I should go and dominate the bowlers."

"So, when I have a style and I am looking to dominate the bowlers, it can happen…if I go behind consistency, I will lose my style of batting. I don't want to change my style of playing to bring in consistency,” Samson said.

"I like to keep things as simple as possible and when I get the opportunity, I look to score big. If I get five innings, I want to score big in one or two innings and win matches for my team. Consistency in my innings won't win matches for my team. It is more important to play outstanding innings to win my team games. I go behind that kind of idea," he explained.

Samson also went on to express his excitement to sit and talk about his game with coach Shastri and skipper Kohli.

He also added that his ambition now is to win the T20 World Cup in Australia with India.

"The dream is to win the World T20 for India in Australia. I am training for that, not to be a part of the team. I want to win the World Cup for my country and that is the standard I set for myself and that is how I plan my work ethics."

"Definitely the dream is to win the trophy as it has been a while since we won one and I would definitely want to have some quality contributions in the process. That is the dream and I am working towards it," he signed off.