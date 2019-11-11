IND vs BAN: Yuzvendra Chahal surpasses Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin, becomes fastest Indian to take 50 T20I wickets

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created history by becoming the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 T20I wickets. He surpassed Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin to achieve this milestone.

The right-arm bowler achieved the feat in the 3rd T20I against Bangladesh in Nagpur when he cleaned up captain Mahmudullah for 8.

Chahal took 34 T20I appearances to achieve the feat while Bumrah had taken 41 matches to reach the landmark.

The only other Indian with 50 wickets in the shortest format is Ravichandran Ashwin who had taken 42 appearances to join the club. Chahal is currently the third leading Indian bowler in terms of wickets in T20Is. He now needs just three more to surpass Ashwin and take the top spot in the list.

List of Indian bowlers to take 50 T20I wickets:

Indian Bowler Matches Wickets R Ashwin 46 52 Jasprit Bumrah 42 51 Yuzvendra Chahal 34 50

Overall, Chahal is the fifth fastest bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets, after Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis (26 matches), South Africa’s Imran Tahir (31 matches), Afghanistan Rashid Khan (31 matches), and Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman (33 matches).