Height Issues: 8 feet 2 inch tall Afghan cricket fan Sher Khan struggles to find accommodation in Lucknow

The one-day international (ODI) cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies commenced at the Ekana stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The game itself did not attract the desired crowd, an Afghani fan has sure grabbed eyeballs.

Sher Khan - an 8 feet 2-inch tall cricket fan from Kabul, Afghanistan - had to struggle for almost three days to find accommodation in Lucknow.

He was persistently denied a room because of his height and appearance.

After much struggle, Sher Khan finally decided to turn for help and reached the Naka Police Station where he narrated his ordeal.

The police, after verifying his documents and credentials, helped Khan find a place to stay.

It was after a gap of around 30 years that an ODI match was played in the state capital.

The last ODI was played in Lucknow in 1989 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the KD Singh Babu Stadium.