Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal blessed with twin baby boys, pics inside

Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Palikal announced the birth of their twins, Kabir and Zian on social media on Thursday.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal tied the knot in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies in 2015 after getting engaged in 2013.

"And just like that 3 became 5," both Karthik and Pallikal wrote while sharing the pictures and revealing the names of the kids - Kabir and Zian.

"Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys - Kabir Pallikal Karthik, Zian Pallikal Karthik - and we could not be happier," Karthik further said including their dog in their second picture.

"@DineshKarthik and I are very humbled to have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik & Zian Pallikal Karthik, and we could not be happier," Pallikal said.

Karthik is currently part of the Cricbuzz Live panel during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a successful commentary stint in the UK for a few months during the World Test Championship final and India's tour of England. Karthik also played in the second half of the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders.