'Clean up Hyderabad cricket: Ambati Rayudu slams Mohammad Azharuddin for his ‘frustrated cricketer’ remark

The war of words between Ambati Rayudu and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin is not looking to end soon.

Azharuddin had called Rayudu a “frustrated cricketer” after the latter took to Twitter to level allegations of corruption in the HCA.

But after the remarks by the former India skipper, Rayudu told Azharuddin to focus on 'cleaning up Hyderabad cricket'.

The 34-year-old Rayudu penned a Tweet on Sunday, stating, "Hi @azharflicks let’s not make it personal.da issue is bigger dan us.we both knw wats goin on in hca.u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket.i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks.u wil b savin generations of future cricketers”.

Earlier, Rayudu had written on Twitter that he has pulled out of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, citing corruption and politics in the HCA.

He even tagged Telangana’s Minister for Industry and Municipal Administration, KT Rama Rao to take a look in the matter. Rayudu wrote, “Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can Hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet”.

According to PTI reports, when Azharuddin was asked about Rayufdu's allegations, the HCA chief replied: “He is a frustrated cricketer”.