‘Biryani ka kamaal’: WATCH Ishant Sharma ask Mohammed Shami his 'raaz' behind getting wickets

Indian pacers - Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav - rattled the Bangladesh batting line-up as they bowled India to victory by an innings and 130 runs on Day 3.

Mohammed Shami took 7 wickets, Umesh Yadav 4 and Ishant Sharma 3 wickets, scared the opposition batsmen.

Ishant, Shami and Umesh while speaking with presenter Harsha Bhogle gave an insight into how they operate and their banter has the most epic inputs.

“I am not treated as a senior, we don’t have anything like that. We always enjoy each other’s success, speak with each other and try and share our plans,” said Ishant Sharma.

Ishant, who only got 3 wickets despite beating the bat on numerous occasions asked Shami how he manages to pick up wickets so easily.

“I’ve been asking him, ‘What are you doing that whenever you hit the pads, it’s out. If someone pulls, it’s caught. We’re tired of just beating the bat’ So tell us Shami, we are tired with just beating the bat! (laughter)

To which Shami replied, “Well... the best thing that is there in my mind is that from the side of the captain and coaches I’ve been given complete freedom,”

Ishant interrupted midway and said, “That way, even we have the freedom!”

Ahead of the pink ball Test, Ishant Sharma seeks advice from Mohammed Shami. Funny banter between the two Full interview https://t.co/hq1gKfhVIP pic.twitter.com/BcbzOmVKlm — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019

However, Shami continued saying, “And the biggest thing is that I’m bowling with you guys. I don’t even need to think too much. I just need to focus on the one thing you need to do in Tests: put it in a good area. I do just that and you guys make it much easier for me, so there’s no pressure on me.”

Not satisfied with the answer, Ishant said, “We have asked you something else, you’re giving a different answer [laughter]! We are saying that the areas you’re bowling in, we’re bowling in them too. But when you hit the pads it’s in line with the stumps, and when we hit the pads, it’s missing the stumps. Why does this happen?”

Shami finally answers Ishant’s jokes and says, “Well people say it’s biryani ka kamaal [It’s down to the wonders of eating biryani]. No, it doesn’t happen like that of course. But it’s just luck and God’s grace. One thing is that the line and length I’m focusing on is being executed. I’m getting success from that so I try to repeat that”.

Talking about his performance, Umesh Yadav credited his father saying, “I learnt from my father in my childhood to be strong. He made me run a lot. I try to maintain my strength. Earlier, the new ball was doing a lot for pacers. We know our strengths. We try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for spinners. My batting coach and skipper tell me to enjoy my batting. Kohli told me to bat quickly in the last Test against South Africa. I try to deliver whatever is expected of me.”