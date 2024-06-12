Arshdeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav shine as India romp into Super 8s of T20 World Cup 2024 by thrashing USA

The USA was penalized 5 runs for a slow over rate, giving India an advantage as they advanced to the Super 8s with this triumph.

Suryakumar Yadav's resilient half-century, coupled with a strong partnership with Shivam Dube, led India to a hard-fought 7-wicket victory over the USA. Despite the disappointing performances of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who scored 0 and 3 respectively, India managed to secure the win. The USA was penalized 5 runs for a slow over rate, giving India an advantage as they advanced to the Super 8s with this triumph.

Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck by Saurabh Netravalkar in the first over, putting India on the back foot early on. Netravalkar struck again in his second over, removing skipper Rohit Sharma as India found themselves struggling at 10/2. Rishabh Pant's dismissal by Ali Khan added to India's woes.

more points in the #TeamIndia seal their third win on the bounce in the #T20WorldCup & qualify for the Super Eights!



Scorecard https://t.co/HTV9sVyS9Y#USAvIND



ICC pic.twitter.com/HLbPZ2rwkB — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2024

Arshdeep Singh shone with 4 wickets as India held Canada to 110/8 in their T20 World Cup match. Nitish Kumar top-scored for the USA with 27 runs, while Hardik Pandya contributed with 2 wickets. Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first against Aaron Jones' United States in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.