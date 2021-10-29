AFG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Afghanistan vs Pakistan match in Dubai

Afghanistan are coming off from their biggest win ever in the history of T20I cricket inflicting a 130-run defeat on Scotland and will prove to be a challenge to Pakistan in this form especially with their spin trio and the top order. Their top-order featuring Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran destroyed the Scottish attack and will be hoping for something similar against their neighbours.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are currently comfortably sitting at the top of the points table and with the bowling attack they have will be hopeful of doing the damage upfront against the top-heavy Afghanistan batting.

Dream11 Prediction – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – Match No 24 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai, Babar Azam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen ul Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan(vc), Mohammad Shahzad, Hazratullah Zazai, Babar Azam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb ur Rahman

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST and will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 29. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Usman Ghani, Fareed Ahmad, Hamid Hassan

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Wasim Jr