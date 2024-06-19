AFG vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs India Super 8 match

AFG vs IND Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 43 between Afghanistan and India.

In Group 1 of the Super-8 stages, an exciting match awaits fans as Afghanistan and India prepare to face off in Barbados on Thursday. These two Asian powerhouses will battle it out in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Afghanistan has been a dominant force in the group phase, winning their first three matches consecutively. Despite a loss to West Indies by 104 runs, they secured the second spot in the group. With a strong batting lineup and a talented group of all-rounders, Afghanistan poses a significant threat. Their bowling unit is also in top form, making them a formidable team to beat.

India finished at the top of Group A with 7 points from four games. Victories over Ireland, Pakistan, and USA propelled them into the Super-8 stages smoothly. However, concerns linger over the performance of veteran batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have yet to make a significant impact with the bat.

Match Details

Afghanistan vs India, 43rd Match, Super 8 Group 1

Date & Time: Jun 20, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

AFG vs IND Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (vc), Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Rashid Khan, FazalHaq Farooqi

AFG vs IND My Dream11 team

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Arshdeep Singh (c), Rashid Khan, FazalHaq Farooqi

Also read| INDW vs SAW, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to achieve this record in ODI