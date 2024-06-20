Tata Motors announces price hike, these models to cost more from July 1

The company said the price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, but vary according to models and variants.

Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that it will hike the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent with effect from July 1 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.

Tata Motors, India’s top automaker by revenue, earlier raised the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent in March.

Part of the $150 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Limited, a $44 billion company, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.



