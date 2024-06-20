Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This former cricketer joins Gautam Gambhir in race for India’s next head coach

Sachin Tendulkar backed business share rises sharply, his Rs 5 crore investment soars to Rs…

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Know when, where to watch Anil Kapoor's debut as host

NEET-UG 2024 row: SC issues notice to Centre, NTA, Opposition says reason behind paper leak is...

Bad news for Indian cricket as this former cricketer dies after falling from fourth floor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This former cricketer joins Gautam Gambhir in race for India’s next head coach

Sachin Tendulkar backed business share rises sharply, his Rs 5 crore investment soars to Rs…

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Know when, where to watch Anil Kapoor's debut as host

8 benefits of drinking saffron water

World's most expensive biscuit sold for....

8 most popular vegetarian dishes of India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams actors for big, unnecessary demands on film sets, calls it 'pagalpan': 'Jo inn nawaabon ko...'

Meet actress who was to be next superstar, competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, then quit acting to become monk because..

Meet filmmaker who got married to beauty queen at 30, got divorced after 7 years, then remarried first wife because..

HomeBusiness

Business

Sachin Tendulkar backed business share rises sharply, his Rs 5 crore investment soars to Rs…

Sachin Tendulkar, the former cricketer known as the 'Master Blaster' of Team India's favourite stock, Azad Engineering Ltd, has skyrocketed from his initial Rs 5 crore investment to over Rs 70 crore.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 04:29 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Sachin Tendulkar backed business share rises sharply, his Rs 5 crore investment soars to Rs…
File pic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sachin Tendulkar, the former cricketer known as the 'Master Blaster' of Team India's favourite stock, Azad Engineering Ltd, has skyrocketed from his initial Rs 5 crore investment to over Rs 70 crore. The legendary former cricketer of Team India has witnessed a phenomenal surge in his investment as the stock of Azad Engineering, a mid-cap company, soared to an all-time high of Rs 2080 on Thursday.

The stock value of Azad Engineering, which is well-known for producing precision-forged and machined components for international OEMs in a range of industries including energy, aerospace, defence, and oil and gas, has increased significantly. The company's shares showed tremendous momentum in spite of market turbulence; shortly after the market opened on Wednesday, each share reached Rs 1981.80, breaking through the 5% upper circuit limit. Investors in Azad Engineering have reaped substantial rewards from the sustained growth in the company's share price. 

Sachin Tendulkar's investment in Azad Engineering has proven to be highly lucrative. In March 2023, Tendulkar initially invested approximately Rs 5 crore in the company, and through a series of corporate actions, his holding expanded to 438,210 shares, with an average acquisition cost of Rs 114.1 per share. Despite the company's Rs 740-crore IPO, Tendulkar chose to retain his stake, and now, his initial investment of Rs 5 crore has grown 14.56 times, with the value soaring to over Rs 70 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in North Korea for his first visit in 24 years

UGC-NET 2024 cancelled just a day after exam due to...

'Don't waste your...': Harbhajan Singh makes special request to Gary Kirsten amid Pakistan criticism

'Will prepare...': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis reveals BJP's strategy ahead of Assembly polls

PM Modi to visit J-K today, to lead International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement