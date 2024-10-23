Suriya headlined Singam, which was remade by Rohit Shetty in Bollywood as Singham. Now, Shetty is ready with Singham Again, the fifth installment in his Cop Universe after Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe began with Ajay Devgn-led Singham in 2011. The action film was the remake of Suriya-starrer Tamil film Singam, which had released in 2010. Suriya followed his franchise in Tamil with Singam II in 2013 and Si3 in 2017, with all the three films directed by Hari. Rohit continued his series in Bollywood with Ajay's Singham Returns in 2014 and followed it up with Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in 2018 and 2021. The filmmaker is now set to expand his franchise with the upcoming actioner Singham Again, scheduled to hit theatres on November 1.

While promoting his upcoming pan-India movie Kanguva in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Suriya was asked if there had been discussions about him joining the Cop Universe. The National Award-winning actor responded, "Ajay sir has been asking why you’re not doing the next Singam, why you’re not going ahead, but it has to come again from Hari Sir, the director. I would love to do it, but just because people have loved Singam and just because of the the title, we don’t want to put the another one, just don’t want to go ahead with the numbers."

Talking about Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, he said, "I'm very happy for the franchise, which is happening in Bollywood. We've loved Simmba also and we are looking forward for the new one, Singham Again, which is releasing this Diwali. Looking forward and interesting to see the Ramayana and Singham sequences being on 'what if this happens.' All the best to them, and very happy for them the way they’ve taken it forward."

Singham Again takes inspiration from Ramayana. The action drama features a strong ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the leading roles. The film will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit-starrer Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

