Ahoi Ashtami is a significant festival celebrated by Hindu women with great devotion and enthusiasm. This auspicious day is especially dedicated to mothers, who observe a strict fast for the well-being, longevity, and prosperity of their children. On this day, mothers offer prayers to Ahoi Mata, seeking blessings for their offspring. In 2024, Ahoi Ashtami will be observed on October 24, 2024, which falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Date and Time

For those confused about the exact date and time of the Ahoi Ashtami festival, here are the details:

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 01:18 AM on October 24, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 01:58 AM on October 25, 2024

Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat: 05:41 PM to 06:58 PM

Evening time for sighting Stars: 06:06 PM

Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami: 11:54 PM

This year, the fast will be observed on October 24, 2024, as the Ashtami Tithi starts early that morning and ends on the following day.

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Significance

Ahoi Ashtami holds special importance in the Hindu calendar, particularly for mothers. This festival is mainly observed in North India, where it is celebrated with immense faith and dedication. On this day, mothers fast from dawn to dusk for the well-being and good fortune of their children. The fast is only broken after sighting the stars in the evening.

The day is also referred to as Ahoi Athe because it falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha, exactly eight days before Diwali. The festival highlights the deep love and devotion of mothers toward their children, as they perform special rituals to pray for their health and prosperity.

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Rituals

The day of Ahoi Ashtami is filled with traditional rituals that are observed with utmost purity and devotion. Here's how women observe this vrat:

Mothers wake up early in the morning and take a bath before commencing the puja rituals.

They dress in clean, traditional clothes and often adorn themselves with a silver necklace. The necklace features a locket with the image of Ahoi Mata, and mothers add one silver bead to it each year.

Ahoi Mata is worshipped with offerings such as milk, akshat (rice grains), and roli (red sacred powder).

A diya (lamp) is lit, and the Ahoi Ashtami Katha is recited.

Bhog prasad is offered to the Goddess, seeking her blessings.

In the evening, after sighting the stars, mothers break their fast, completing the vrat.

Ahoi Ashtami 2024 is not only a day of fasting but also a celebration of maternal love, blessings, and prayers for the future well-being of children.