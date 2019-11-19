Reliance Jio plans 'appropriate' increase in tariffs after announcement by Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will increase the tariffs in the next few weeks in compliance with rules, a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea made similar announcements.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Monday announced a hike in the mobile phone call and data charges from December saying the increase was warranted for the viability of their business.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio said, "Like other operators, we will also work with the Government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments."

The company also underlined its commitment to bringing the 40 crore 2G customers to experience and participate fully in the Digital India eco-system and make India “2G-mukt”.

The Government and TRAI should mandate this through policy, it said.

"This requires continued investment at an industry level. The whole industry needs to come up the curve and raise standards to meet the aspirations of Indian citizens and fulfil the nation’s digital agenda," it added.

Jio's announcement comes a day after older telecom companies - Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea - said they will raise data and call charges from December 1, 2019. Both companies have suffered massive losses in the recent period with a combined loss of Rs 74,000 crore in the quarter ending September 2019.

Vodafone Idea's net loss of Rs 50,921.9 crore, including Rs 25,677.9 crore for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) following the Supreme Court ruling, is the biggest quarterly loss in India's corporate history.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel reported a net loss of Rs 23,045 crore after it made a provision of Rs 28,450 crore for a one-time payment to the government.