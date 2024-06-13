Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani partners up with Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Rs 840000 crore brand to…

Reliance Retail's beauty retail platform Tira on Wednesday announced the launch of its skincare brand, 'Akind'. Co-founded by Mira Kapoor, Akind was unveiled at Tira's flagship store at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

The brand will be available at Tira, India's premium beauty destination, both online and offline. The skincare brand aims to empower individuals to achieve their skincare goals.

Each formulation in the Akind range serves a distinct purpose in improving one's skin barrier health, falling under three categories: The BUILD range, The BALANCE range, and The DEFENCE range.

The BUILD range, featuring the Clean Slate Hydrating Cleanser, the On Cloud Nine Lightweight Moisturizer, and the Sleep Tight Firming Serum, focuses on repairing and restoring the skin barrier to its natural state.

The BALANCE range, consisting of the Fresh Start Oil-Free Balancing Cleanser, the Bounce Back Soothing and Purifying Toner, and the Get Even Everyday Multi-Active Serum, helps maintain the skin barrier's gentle, equilibrium state, resulting in a healthy, lit-fromwithin glow.

The DEFENCE range includes the Bright Idea Radiance Serum, the No Shade Sunscreen Primer SPF 50 PA++++, and the Super Smooth Sun Stick SPF 50 PA+++, designed to protect the skin barrier from external aggressors such as pollution, lifestyle factors, and sun damage.

Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, "We are excited to introduce Akind, Tira's first skincare brand in the own brands portfolio. This launch represents a significant milestone in Tira's journey."

"As we continue to expand and evolve, we remain committed to innovation and excellence, ensuring that every offering enhances our customer's beauty experience."

Mira Kapoor, Co-Founder of Akind, said, "Not too long ago, I realized that my skincare journey truly began when I started listening to my skin. The Akind range was meticulously formulated with care, trial and error, and extensive research into highefficacy ingredients that act as targeted solutions for specific problems, and what better way to bring this vision to life than powered by Tira, the ultimate destination for curated beauty brands."

"With Akind, I want to share the joy of skin type agnostic, barrier-focused, high performance, and price-conscious skincare that helps one meet the best version of their skin, just like I did."

After the successful launch of Tira Tools, the premium curated beauty accessories under the private label, and Nails Our Way, an exclusive line of vibrant nail colors and kits, Reliance Retail Limited (RRL) continues to expand its innovative offerings.



