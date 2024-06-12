Twitter
Meet woman, Stanford graduate who is daughter of a billionaire, she heads Rs 20335 crore firm, she is Mukesh Ambani's...

Nandini graduated with honours in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University and also holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 04:45 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani married businessman Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018. While the Ambanis always stay in limelight, however, Anand Piramal and his family have still managed to stay aloof except some functions. So, today let's talk about Anand Piramal's sister Nandini Piramal who holds key executive position in the massive family business empire.

Nandini graduated with honours in politics, philosophy, and economics from Oxford University and also holds an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. 

Nandini is Chairperson of Piramal Enterprises Limited's Non-Executive Director and Piramal Pharma Ltd. She also heads the IT and human resources departments at Piramal Group. Besides this, Piramal also leads a transformation strategy for the Piramal Group's five years that focuses on finding and developing human resource for the company.

Also, she serves as an advisor to the Piramal Foundation and Piramal Sarvajal, a social venture that offers clean water to almost 750,000 people in 20 Indian states. She is deeply invested in the Piramal Foundation's programs, including Piramal Swasthya, Piramal School of Leadership, and Piramal Sarvajal.

While Nandini’s net worth is not publicly revealed, her father Ajay Piramal is among India’s wealthiest billionaires, with a current net worth of $2.8 billion (approximately Rs 23,307 crore). According to their annual report, the Piramal Group’s revenue for FY 2023 is Rs 9,087 crore. Currently, Piramal Pharma's market cap is Rs 203,35 crore.

 
