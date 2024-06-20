Twitter
Meet son of Pakistan’s richest man, made a fortune from sports teams, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, he is…

Shahid Khan is currently Pakistan's richest man with a net worth of over Rs 99279 crore. His son Tony Khan has some similarities with Mukesh Ambani’s kids that you may find surprising.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 08:01 AM IST

Tony Khan with his father Shahid Khan
Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in India with a massive net worth of Rs 956916 crore. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 1975000 crore. Mukesh Ambani’s kids also help him manage the massive empire that includes telecom giant, refinery, retail business and several sports teams. Just like Mukesh Ambani’s children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, son of Pakistan’s richest man is also actively involved in father’s business and has made a fortune from sports teams. For those who are unaware, Shahid Khan is currently Pakistan's richest man with a net worth of over Rs 99279 crore. His son Tony Khan has some similarities with Mukesh Ambani’s kids that you may find surprising.

Mukesh Ambani and his kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are involved in a wide range of businesses. The family is also involved in a number of sports ventures and own a few cricket teams in different leagues across the world. Mumbai Indians is the most popular sports team overseen by Mukesh Ambani and his kids. Similarly, Shahid Khan’s son Tony Khan takes care of the family's sports ventures. 

If reports are to be believed, Tony Khan’s net worth is around Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Although Tony’s roots are Pakistani, he was born and brought up in the USA's Illinois. Tony leads a range of sports ventures including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham club from Premier League. Apart from sports ventures, Khan is also a part of TruMedia Networks, Activist Artists Management and Ring of Honor (ROH). 

The only thing in which Tony Khan is ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s kids is social media following. Being an active participant of most viewed sports in the world, Tony Khan enjoys a massive Instagram following of more than 189,000 followers.

