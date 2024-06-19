Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his company is world's...

Once a waiter with big ambitions, Jensen Huang, the CEO and founder of Nvidia, is now one of the wealthiest individuals globally, leading the world's most valuable publicly traded company, Nvidia.

Jensen Huang is now the 11th richest person in the world with his net worth surging by over $4 billion. This is his highest ranking yet on Forbes’ real-time billionaire list. He is now richer than Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Indian billionaire Ratan Tata on the Forbes rich list.

Nvidia has become the world's most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing tech giants Microsoft and Apple. The company's shares surged by 3.4 percent, bringing its market capitalisation to approximately $3.3 trillion. Nvidia has also emerged as the most traded company on Wall Street, with an average daily turnover of $50 billion, far exceeding the $10 billion daily turnover for Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. According to LSEG data, Nvidia now accounts for about 16% of all trading within S&P 500 companies.

Who is Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang was born in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1963. His family moved to Thailand when he was five, and at the age of nine, he and his brother were sent to live with an uncle in Tacoma, Washington.

He completed his early education at Oneida Elementary School in Oneida, Kentucky, and graduated from Aloha High School near Portland. During his younger years, Huang worked as a server at Denny's restaurant.

In 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. By 2007, he was recognized by Forbes as the 61st highest-paid CEO in the United States, earning a CEO salary of $24.6 million.