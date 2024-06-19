Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his company is world's...

Meet actress who was a superstar at 18, became mother at 20, then quit acting at peak of her career because..

Delhi: 1 dead in firing incident at a food outlet in Rajouri Garden

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his company is world's...

Meet actress who was a superstar at 18, became mother at 20, then quit acting at peak of her career because..

 Confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

10 most troubled countries in world

Diabetes tips: How to decrease blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

Meet world's oldest action star, 94-year-old actress doing 'crazy' stunts in her next film, waited 65 years for stardom

Meet actress who was a superstar at 18, became mother at 20, then quit acting at peak of her career because..

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his company is world's...

Jensen Huang is now the 11th richest person in the world with his net worth surging by over $4 billion.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

Meet man who was once a waiter, now richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, his company is world's...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Once a waiter with big ambitions, Jensen Huang, the CEO and founder of Nvidia, is now one of the wealthiest individuals globally, leading the world's most valuable publicly traded company, Nvidia.

Jensen Huang is now the 11th richest person in the world with his net worth surging by over $4 billion. This is his highest ranking yet on Forbes’ real-time billionaire list. He is now richer than Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Indian billionaire Ratan Tata on the Forbes rich list.

Nvidia has become the world's most valuable publicly traded company, surpassing tech giants Microsoft and Apple. The company's shares surged by 3.4 percent, bringing its market capitalisation to approximately $3.3 trillion. Nvidia has also emerged as the most traded company on Wall Street, with an average daily turnover of $50 billion, far exceeding the $10 billion daily turnover for Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. According to LSEG data, Nvidia now accounts for about 16% of all trading within S&P 500 companies.

Who is Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang was born in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1963. His family moved to Thailand when he was five, and at the age of nine, he and his brother were sent to live with an uncle in Tacoma, Washington. 

He completed his early education at Oneida Elementary School in Oneida, Kentucky, and graduated from Aloha High School near Portland. During his younger years, Huang worked as a server at Denny's restaurant.

In 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. By 2007, he was recognized by Forbes as the 61st highest-paid CEO in the United States, earning a CEO salary of $24.6 million.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man charged for plotting mass shooting at rapper’s concert to spark race war during elections

Darshan arrest: Police proposes Kannada comedian Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy murder case

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…

Apple launching ‘installment loans’ service, to shut down the option of…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement