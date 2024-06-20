Meet Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani's right hand, lives in Rs 1500 crore home, helped Akash Ambani ink Facebook deal worth..

In the early 80s, Manoj Modi joined Reliance when Dhirubhai Ambani was leading the company. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are both very close to Manoj Modi and his family.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in the world but he probably would not be as successful as he is today if not for his right-hand man Manoj Modi. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, is one of the most successful businessmen in the world, and a part of his success is all credited to Manoj Modi who is the brain behind many multi-billion dollar deals inked by Reliance.

Manoj Modi might have a simple personality but he is a hardcore negotiator with an excellent sense of business. Today, let us tell you about Manoj Modi, the man who is like a shadow to Mukesh Ambani.

Manoj Modi was a batchmate of Mukesh Ambani and the two have been friends since college when they were studying together at Mumbai University's Department of Chemical Technology. In the early 80s, Manoj Modi joined Reliance when Dhirubhai Ambani was leading the company. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are both very close to Manoj Modi and his family. He now works closely with Mukesh Ambani’s children Akash Imbani and Isha Ambani.

Reports state that it was Manoj Modi who spearheaded Jio’s deal with Facebook in April 2020. For the unversed, Akash Ambani-led Jio Platforms had inked a Rs 43,000 crore deal with Facebook when the world was gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite moving in such an influential circle, Manoj Modi likes to stay away from the limelight and prefers to lead his life away from the chatter. There is not much information about his net worth or monthly salary but the role he played in Mukesh Ambani's life cannot be denied.

Reports state that in 2022, Mukesh Ambani gifted a 22-storey building spread over an area of 1.7 lakh square feet to Manoj Modi. The building, located on Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai, is said to be worth over Rs 1500 crore.

Manoj Modi is currently serving as director at Reliance Retail Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.