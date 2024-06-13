Twitter
Business

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started own business with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth...

Her achievements have earned her recognition among the top 75 women entrepreneurs in India by the Government of India’s NITI Aayog.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 01:28 PM IST

Very few people in the world are fearless enough to take the risks necessary to achieve great success. The larger the risk, the greater the reward. Arushi Agarwal, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad, has done just that.

Arushi began her entrepreneurial journey with just Rs 1 lakh having turned down a job offer worth Rs 1 crore. Her startup, TalentDecrypt, has now reportedly grown into a Rs 50 crore enterprise. Today, Arushi is a millionaire, having tirelessly worked to elevate her business to its current stature. 

Originally from Moradabad, Arushi completed her B.Tech and M.Tech from JP Institute in Noida. By the end of 2018, she had started learning coding and began developing software. Through relentless dedication, she created the software TalentDecrypt in just one and a half years, marking a significant milestone in her career. Her achievements have earned her recognition among the top 75 women entrepreneurs in India by the Government of India’s NITI Aayog.

After studying engineering and interning at IIT-Delhi, Arushi received two lucrative job offers with a salary of Rs 1 crore each. However, she chose to reject these offers and instead, embarked on her own entrepreneurial venture.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Arushi launched her business with modest capital. With this investment, she established TalentDecrypt, a platform designed to streamline the recruitment process by ensuring an ideal match between coding candidates and their potential roles. 

TalentDecrypt aids young people in securing their desired jobs. Currently, 380 companies from countries including the USA, Germany, Singapore, UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Nepal utilize her company's services. Candidates undergo virtual skill tests through hackathons. To date, hundreds of young people have found employment through TalentDecrypt.

