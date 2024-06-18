Twitter
Lehenga of Rs 17 crore, Rs 90 crore jewellery, LCD invitations: Details of India's most expensive wedding

Country with most number of pyramids, it's not Egypt

The Iron Claw review: Brilliant cautionary tale of parental pressure; and a tribute to wrestling's most 'cursed' family

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience rainfall amid heatwave, check IMD predictions here

GrowthX: How Joining Communities Can Transform Your Personal and Professional Life

Lehenga of Rs 17 crore, Rs 90 crore jewellery, LCD invitations: Details of India's most expensive wedding

Country with most number of pyramids, it's not Egypt

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

 7 beauty benefits of raw milk 

First Mughal princess to marry a Hindu king

Educational qualification of Physicswallah founder Alakh Pandey

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

The Iron Claw review: Brilliant cautionary tale of parental pressure; and a tribute to wrestling's most 'cursed' family

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

Lehenga of Rs 17 crore, Rs 90 crore jewellery, LCD invitations: Details of India's most expensive wedding

The level of riches these families possess is shown in a romanticised manner by this wedding.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

Lehenga of Rs 17 crore, Rs 90 crore jewellery, LCD invitations: Details of India's most expensive wedding
Everybody knows that weddings are lavish occasions in their lives. To make this day unique, the bride and groom's parents put up their finest show. Rich individuals and billionaires go to extreme lengths to "flaunt" their money, whereas middle-class folks consider an invitation to be lavish if it invites more than a few hundred guests. 
 
Numerous Indian millionaires have taken the world by surprise with their extravagant and outrageous wedding decorations for their offspring. We'll discuss about the opulent wedding of industrialist Vikram Deva Reddy's son Rajeev Reddy and Brahmani Reddy, the daughter of mining baron G Janardhan Reddy, today. For many, this is the most costly wedding that has ever taken place in India.

The level of riches these families possess is shown in a romanticised manner by this wedding. Everything about it screamed money, from LCD invitation cards to wedding lehengas valued at Rs 17 crore.  While we acknowledge that invitations may have a significant impact on a person's "first impression," the Reddys' LCD wedding card might have been the pièce de résistance. 
 
The invitation cards were packaged in a blue box that had an LCD screen that played a video of Reddys extending an invitation to the visitors, lasting three minutes. It's interesting to note that although though Janardhan Reddy was only free on bond at the time, he made every effort to ensure his daughter's wedding. The family members were seen in the invitation video with different outfits, flowers, and white horses. 
 
According to reports, the wedding card alone cost almost Rs 5 million. Over 50,000 individuals were reportedly invited to the five days of the Rs 550 wedding party. It's arguable how much the whole wedding will cost. According to some sources, the wedding only cost Rs 100 crore, while according to other accounts, it cost Rs 500 crore. 

