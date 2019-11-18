'You're world's best brother': Ayushmann Khurrana takes a trip down memory lane to wish birthday boy Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana is celebrating his birthday today and the social media pages have been flooded with wishes for him. The actor has turned 32 and for the uninitiated, he is also the younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with Dangal in 2016 and then was seen in films namely Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Jabariya Jodi and a special appearance in Ayushmann's latest release Bala.

A while back, Ayushmann took to his Instagram page and shared a childhood photo of Aparshakti to wish him. He wrote, "Happy bday @aparshakti_khurana. You’re the world’s best brother. And I wanted to show this picture of yours to the world, where you are trying to mimic Raj Kapoor saab of Shri 420. (Mera joota hai jaapaani)"

Earlier while talking to PTI, Aparshakti revealed that he has no qualms in playing supporting roles in films. He stated, "Whenever I meet people, they call me Bittu of 'Stree' or Omkar of 'Dangal'. And I believe not many people know that I'm the brother of Ayushmann. When they do get to know that we are brothers, then sometimes they are shocked and sometimes they say 'Yeah, you sound so similar' or 'you look similar'."

He further shared about being compared to Ayushmann saying, "I think it happens also because we both share different space. His space is completely different than mine. I have had a different journey than he had."