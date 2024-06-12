Watch: Real Chandu Champion Murlikant Petkar gets teary-eyed after first screening of Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

Murlikant Petkar, on whose life Chandu Champion is based, was left in tears after the first screening of Kabir Khan-directed, Kartik Aaryan-starrer sports biopic.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer sports biopic Chandu Champion hits theatres this Friday on June 14. The Kabir Khan directorial is based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special screening in Delhi, which was attended by the real Chandu Champion himself.

Murliant Petkar watched the film with Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, and was left teary-eyed as the end credits rolled. The crowd saluted the real champion after watching the film. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared the video of these special moments on his Instagram with the caption, "First screening of Chandu Champion with the Man himself. An evening filled with honor, joy and tears with the Real Champion. The Man who refused to surrender. Mr. Murlikant Petkar."

A dangal champion, Murlikant enlisted himself in the Indian Army to achieve his Olympic dream and became a champion boxer. He surived nine bullet wounds in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War but was paralysed. After that, he won a gold in the Paralympic Games having turned a swimmer.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion also stars Bhuvan Arora, Aniruddh Dave, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Kabir Khan previously helmed critically and commercially-acclaimed films such as Kabul Express, Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and 83 among others.

