This film featured two superstars, got shelved, actor never worked in Bollywood again, actress is now going viral for...

This period film, which was planned with two superstars, got shelved. Now the actress' pictures from the look test are going viral.

After winning the crown of Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to step into the world of acting and has given several hits and blockbusters in her career. However, there was one film of the actress, that got shelved, and the hero of the film never worked again in Bollywood.

The actress, however, did give a look test as Mumtaz Mahal for the film, which is now going viral on social media. In one of the photos, the actress looked extremely beautiful in an ivory-hued dress, which she teamed with a headdress with a kalgi attached to it. In another photo, Aishwarya looked simply gorgeous in a chikankari anarkali. Another photo of the actress featured her in a golden outfit, and oh boy, she looked every bit royal.

In 2009, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed starring in the movie titled Taj playing Mumtaz Mahal. The period film on the legendary Shah Jahan-Mumtaz Mahal's love story was supposed to see her opposite Ben Kingsley with whom she had earlier acted with in the 2007 film, The Last Legion.

According to Indian Express, Aishwarya Rai told to reporters, "During the shooting of The Last Legion (Ben Kingsley) had shared the idea with me. I have just received the draft of the script and now we are planning to take it forward.” The film was supposed to go on floors in October 2010, but it got shelved. Ben Kingsley, who is a superstar in Hollywood, Academy and BAFTA award winner, after this film got shelved, never worked in Bollywood again.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has starred in several other period films like Jodhaa Akbar, Umrao Jaan, and others. Her last film Ponniyin Selvan II was also a period drama that emerged to be a blockbuster and the fans couldn't stop hailing her performance in the movie, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. The film collected Rs 344.63 crore worldwide.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.