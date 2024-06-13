This film featured two superstars, got shelved, actor never worked in Bollywood again, actress is now going viral for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kerala University denies permission for Sunny Leone's dance at college event: Report

Ghaziabad YouTuber booked for videos 'promoting child sex abuse'

'Doesn't have surplus water': Himachal tells SC amid Delhi water crisis

Hamare Baarah release halted by Supreme Court after Islamophobia charges, judges call trailer 'offensive'

Avneet Kaur says Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is not ordinary comedy film: ‘People should get ready for…’ | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kerala University denies permission for Sunny Leone's dance at college event: Report

Ghaziabad YouTuber booked for videos 'promoting child sex abuse'

Avneet Kaur says Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is not ordinary comedy film: ‘People should get ready for…’ | Exclusive

Which is the nearest black hole to Earth?

7 ways to cope up with anxiety attacks 

Meet most powerful Mughal queen, she was wife of...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Avneet Kaur says Luv Ki Arrange Marriage is not ordinary comedy film: ‘People should get ready for…’ | Exclusive

This film featured two superstars, got shelved, actor never worked in Bollywood again, actress is now going viral for...

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film featured two superstars, got shelved, actor never worked in Bollywood again, actress is now going viral for...

This period film, which was planned with two superstars, got shelved. Now the actress' pictures from the look test are going viral.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 02:47 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

This film featured two superstars, got shelved, actor never worked in Bollywood again, actress is now going viral for...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Mumtaz Mahal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After winning the crown of Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to step into the world of acting and has given several hits and blockbusters in her career. However, there was one film of the actress, that got shelved, and the hero of the film never worked again in Bollywood. 

The actress, however, did give a look test as Mumtaz Mahal for the film, which is now going viral on social media. In one of the photos, the actress looked extremely beautiful in an ivory-hued dress, which she teamed with a headdress with a kalgi attached to it. In another photo, Aishwarya looked simply gorgeous in a chikankari anarkali. Another photo of the actress featured her in a golden outfit, and oh boy, she looked every bit royal.

Aishwarya Look Test As Mumtaz Mahal In Shelved Movie Tajmahal
byu/AmbassadorNew1257 inBollyBlindsNGossip

In 2009, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed starring in the movie titled Taj playing Mumtaz Mahal. The period film on the legendary Shah Jahan-Mumtaz Mahal's love story was supposed to see her opposite Ben Kingsley with whom she had earlier acted with in the 2007 film, The Last Legion. 

According to Indian Express, Aishwarya Rai told to reporters, "During the shooting of The Last Legion (Ben Kingsley) had shared the idea with me. I have just received the draft of the script and now we are planning to take it forward.” The film was supposed to go on floors in October 2010, but it got shelved. Ben Kingsley, who is a superstar in Hollywood, Academy and BAFTA award winner, after this film got shelved, never worked in Bollywood again. 

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has starred in several other period films like Jodhaa Akbar, Umrao Jaan, and others. Her last film Ponniyin Selvan II was also a period drama that emerged to be a blockbuster and the fans couldn't stop hailing her performance in the movie, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. The film collected Rs 344.63 crore worldwide.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Border 2: Sunny Deol's Major Kuldeep Singh returns to complete unfulfilled promise in India's biggest war film

Mirzapur 3 teaser: 'Ghayal sher' Pankaj Tripathi returns to reclaim territory from 'sawa sher’ Ali Fazal, release date

Nita Ambani wears emerald-diamond necklace for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash, its price is...

Aadhar vs Green Card: Meme war erupts as India wins against USA in T20 clash

UP Elections Results: These INDIA Bloc MPs may lose membership if they get...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement