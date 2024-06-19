This actress' Bollywood debut was hit, she still quit films, left India, regrets decision now

Ahead of the release of Ishq Vishk Rebound, Shenaz Treasury revealed that Ishq Vishk's success didn't change her career as she fell in love and moved to Thailand.

Starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles, the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to release in theatres on June 21. The upcoming film, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, is the spiritual sequel of the 2003 film called Ishq Vishk directed by Ken Ghosh.

Ishq Vishk marked the acting debut of Shahid Kapoor, who was seen romancing Amrita Rao. The love triangle was also the first Hindi film of Shenaz Treasury, who worked as a VJ with MTV. Though the 2003 release became a sleeper hit and gave a huge boost to Shahid and Amrita's careers, its success didn't change Shenaz's career as she went back to being a VJ on MTV and soon left India.

In a recent interview with News18, Shenaz revealed, "Surprisingly, Ishq Vishk didn’t change my career. I did the movie and went back to MTV. And then I fell in love with a guy and moved to Thailand and did shows for MTV Asia. And then we moved to Hong Kong. We left India four years after Ishq Vishq, which wasn’t the best decision to take in terms of career. But I was in love. You do crazy things when you’re in love."

Recalling her fondest memory from the film's shoot, Shenaz added, "My fondest memory was when I would be rehearsing with Shahid even before the actual shoot began. We used to meet and rehearse together. That used to be a lot of fun. But I had the most fun when I went to the set to shoot for the song Kaun Hai Woh. That was, in fact, the first day of the shoot of Ishq Vishk. I didn’t really know what was happening around me. It was all very interesting and exciting."





Though Shenaz quit Bollywood after she moved to Thailand, she still kept on appearing in brief roles in a few movies such as Hum Tum, Aagey Se Right, Luv Ka The End, and Delhi Belly among others. The actress is now a popular travel vlogger and also wrote a book titled All He Left Me Was A Recipe last year.

