Bollywood

This actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Suriya, Prabhas, Amitabh

Ajay Devgn charged Rs 35 crore for his 8-minute cameo in the 2022 blockbuster RRR.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 06:47 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Suriya, Prabhas, Amitabh
Ajay Devgn/Instagram
Directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the period action drama RRR was a global blockbuster as it earned Rs 1230 crore worldwide against its budget of Rs 550 crore (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). The 2022 film, which bagged the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, also starred two Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn was seen in the film for just 8 minutes and charged Rs 35 crore for the same, which means he was paid Rs 4.5 crore per minute. He played Alluri Venkatarama Raju, father of the Indian revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju (essayed by Ram Charan), and even with his brief appearance, he impressed the audiences and critics.


Ajay Devgn in RRR

Talking about his recent roles, Ajay began this year with the horror drama Shitaan, which grossed more than Rs 200 crore at the global box office. He then headlined the sports biopic Maidaan, in which he portrayed former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film bombed at the box office despite receiving good reviews.

The superstar will next be seen in the romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, which is slated to release in cinemas on July 12. Ajay also has Raid 2 lined up for release on November 15. However, his biggest film this year is Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's next chapter in his cop universe. The action drama, which was initially scheduled to release on the occasion of Independence Day, has been potsponed and will now hit theatres on Diwali 2024.

