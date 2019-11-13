'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Poster: With devilish smirk, intense kohl eyes, Saif Ali Khan makes for terrifying villain

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior marks Ajay Devgn's 100th film in Bollywood. In the film, he plays the titular role and has been unveiling the posters of himself on his social media pages. Along with Ajay, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. In the film, Saif plays the role of Udaybhan and his first look was unveiled a few days back by Ajay himself. Fans are excited to witness this ultimate face-off between Ajay and Saif in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Now, Ajay took to his social media pages and shared the new poster featuring Saif. In it, the Laal Kaptaan actor is seen in a menacing look with intense kohl eyes and holding a sword. While in another one, Saif is seen giving a devilish smirk and is all to battle against the Maratha empire. Ajay shared the poster with a caption stating, "Udaybhan Ke Darbar Mein Ghalati Ki Maafi Nahi Sirf Sazah Milti Hai… #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020. #TanhajiTrailerOnNov19 #SaifAliKhan @itsKajolD @omraut @itsBhushanKumar @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm"

Check it out below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut and the trailer for the film will be unveiled on November 19, 2019. The historical drama also stars Kajol as the female lead and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Talking about the trailer, a source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama, "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior promises to be a visual treat for those who love the grandeur and glory of cinema and Ajay and his team are sparing no effort to make it so. It is touted to be one of the best action and drama-packed emotional entertainers of 2020. The first trailer full of action will release on November 22 with Pagalpanti as it’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year."