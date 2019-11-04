Tabu's sister Farha Naaz takes a trip down memory lane to wish the actor on her 48th birthday

Tabu is celebrating her birthday today and social media pages are flooded with wishes for the talented actor. A while back, Tabu's close friend and choreographer-director Farah Khan Kunder took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with her. She captioned the photo stating, "Happiest birthday to my jaan @tabutiful .. most beautiful n most talented in the entire world.. syaaaaaliiiiiiiiii".

Now, it was Tabu's elder sister who wished the actor but by taking a trip down memory lane. Yes, we are talking about veteran actor Farha Naaz. She reposted the childhood photo with Tabu on her Instagram story and they do make for a cute siblings duo. In this black-and-white photo, Farha and Tabu are seen wearing frocks and sitting with a garland around their necks. While Farha kept a minimal smile, Tabu looked rather tensed.

Farha shared the photo with a caption read as "happy birthday my dear sister"

Check it out below:

For the uninitiated, both Tabu and Farha are the nieces of Shabana Azmi and Baba Azmi. Tabu's original name is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi while Farha was named Farah Naaz Hashmi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu had two releases this year - De De Pyaar De alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. And also a special appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat.

She will next be seen in an extended cameo in Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F in the lead roles. Tabu will also be seen in a Telugu film titled Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.