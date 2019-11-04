'So hard to shoot here right now': Priyanka Chopra wears a mask while shooting for 'The White Tiger' in Delhi

It's been a few days since Priyanka Chopra Jonas touched down Delhi to kickstart the shoot of her forthcoming film, The White Tiger. The film is set to be a Netflix Original flick and stars Rajkummar Rao opposite PeeCee. It's based on the novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. Earlier sharing his excitement on working with Priyanka, Rajkummar wrote on his Instagram page, "Can’t wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people. @priyankachopra #RaminBahrani #AdarshGourav #MukulDeora @netflix @NetflixIndia"

It's known that Delhi is dealing with terrible air pollution and people are stepping out of the house wearing masks and covering themselves to prevent from getting any disease. A while back, Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared a selfie covering herself with sunglasses and a mask.

She wrote, "Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe"

Last year, around the same time, while shooting for The Sky Is Pink in Delhi, Priyanka and co-star Farhan Akhtar masked themselves due to air pollution. He shared a photo and wrote, "Masking our emotions in the Delhi air. @priyankachopra your pose is just #bts #prescenereading #theskyispink"

Meanwhile, talking about The White Tiger, the film is directed by Ramin Bahrani and produced by Priyanka and Mukul Deora.