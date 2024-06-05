Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi, says ‘arrogance was avenged’ after BJP’s below-par performance in Lok Sabha elections

While BJP did win the majority of the seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, it also faced certain upsets and underperformed compared to the expectations of the audience. Bollywood actress Simi Gerawal reacted to BJP's below-par performance and heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Simi Gerawal took to her Twitter and shared her reaction to BJP's underperformance in Lok Sabha elections and wrote, "What a political thriller! What an eye-opener! What lessons to be learned! Arrogance was avenged. Injustice was punished & those persecuted were redeemed. I'm in awe of the wisdom of the Janta. They are more prudent & insightful than politicians realize." She further praised Rahul Gandhi and added, " @RahulGandhi you campaigned with courage, compassion & dignity. Proud of you. I wish Rajiv-ji could see you now!"

What a political thriller! What an eye-opener! What lessons to be learned! Arrogance was avenged. Injustice punished & those persecuted were redeemed. I'm in awe of the wisdom of the janta. They are more prudent & insightful than politicians realize. @RahulGandhi you campaigned… — SimiGarewal (@SimiGarewal) June 4, 2024

While some of the netizens agreed to Simi Garewal's statement, others felt it was too big a statement. One of the comments read, "This is probably too much of a statement to possibly take in. Just chill." Another user wrote, "Exactly, there is no looking back for Rahul Gandhi … he could greater heights in politics than Rajiv or Indira … 4000 km walk is one of best movements post-independence era." Another wrote, "It’s not your mistake

@Simi_Garewal a congress-infested person shall certainly think this way brushing aside all nation-centric things that were done so far." Another user commented, "Well said Simi ji. Most Honest Humble Leader RG."

While BJP was expected to get over 300 seats as per the exit polls, the political party shocked everyone by getting only 292, on the other hand, India Bloc managed to get 232 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Simi Garewal made her debut with Feroz Khan in Tarzan Goes to India and later went on to star in several hit films and worked with many stars like Mehboob Khan in Son of India, Raj Khosla in Do Badan, Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker, Satyajit Ray in Aranyer Din Ratri, Days and Nights in the Forest) and Mrinal Sen in Padatik (The Guerilla Fighter). After a brief career in films, she quit the industry and became a popular television host with her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

