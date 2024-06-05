Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets tough fight, Vi offering unlimited calls, Netflix at just Rs…

Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress President Kharge unveils next course of action as INDIA Bloc crosses 230-mark

Viral video: Train passes through burning forest amid Russia's wildfires, watch

Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi, says ‘arrogance was avenged’ after BJP’s below-par performance in Lok Sabha elections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio gets tough fight, Vi offering unlimited calls, Netflix at just Rs…

Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress President Kharge unveils next course of action as INDIA Bloc crosses 230-mark

8 birds that look like their dinosaur ancestors

Batters with most sixes in a T20 World Cup match

8 prominent Mughal queens and their lifespans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi, says ‘arrogance was avenged’ after BJP’s below-par performance in Lok Sabha elections

Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi, says ‘arrogance was avenged’ after BJP’s below-par performance in Lok Sabha elections

Simi Garewal reacts to BJP's underperformance in Lok Sabha elections 2024, praises Rahul Gandhi.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 09:56 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi, says ‘arrogance was avenged’ after BJP’s below-par performance in Lok Sabha elections
Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

While BJP did win the majority of the seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, it also faced certain upsets and underperformed compared to the expectations of the audience. Bollywood actress Simi Gerawal reacted to BJP's below-par performance and heaped praise on Rahul Gandhi. 

On Wednesday, Simi Gerawal took to her Twitter and shared her reaction to BJP's underperformance in Lok Sabha elections and wrote, "What a political thriller! What an eye-opener! What lessons to be learned! Arrogance was avenged.  Injustice was punished & those persecuted were redeemed. I'm in awe of the wisdom of the Janta. They are more prudent & insightful than politicians realize." She further praised Rahul Gandhi and added, " @RahulGandhi you campaigned with courage, compassion & dignity. Proud of you. I wish Rajiv-ji could see you now!" 

While some of the netizens agreed to Simi Garewal's statement, others felt it was too big a statement. One of the comments read, "This is probably too much of a statement to possibly take in. Just chill." Another user wrote, "Exactly, there is no looking back for Rahul Gandhi … he could greater heights in politics than Rajiv or Indira … 4000 km walk is one of best movements post-independence era." Another wrote, "It’s not your mistake 
@Simi_Garewal a congress-infested person shall certainly think this way brushing aside all nation-centric things that were done so far." Another user commented, "Well said Simi ji. Most Honest Humble Leader RG." 

While BJP was expected to get over 300 seats as per the exit polls, the political party shocked everyone by getting only 292, on the other hand, India Bloc managed to get 232 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. 

Simi Garewal made her debut with Feroz Khan in Tarzan Goes to India and later went on to star in several hit films and worked with many stars like Mehboob Khan in Son of India, Raj Khosla in Do Badan, Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker, Satyajit Ray in Aranyer Din Ratri, Days and Nights in the Forest) and Mrinal Sen in Padatik (The Guerilla Fighter). After a brief career in films, she quit the industry and became a popular television host with her show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Overjoyed with new blessing': Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl with cute Instagram post, request privacy

Meet Bollywood star with biggest flops, has lost Rs 1300 crore, still a superstar; not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Tiger

Norway Chess: India's sensation R Praggnanandhaa stuns world champion Ding Liren

Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement