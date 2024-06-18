Twitter
Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

People had claimed that Sharmin Segal was arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Shaikh while promoting Heeramandi. Here's what the actress has to say about such claims.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 05:32 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sharmin Segal, niece of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was mercilessly trolled for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. During the show's promotional interviews, people claimed that the actress was rude and arrogant to her co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Shaikh, when she sarcastically said Aditi is a school girl for her punctuality and called Sanjeeda outsider.

Now, in a recent interview, Sharmin has reacted to such claims and stated that her interviews were taken out of context. Talking to Times Now, the Malaal actress said, "My interviews were being taken out of context and some of my co-stars have spoken graciously as to how these interviews were taken out of context. I share a very cordial equation with both Aditi and Sanjeeda. I wish that people would not use ten-second out of context clips to define the relationship I share with them."

Apart from Sharmin, Aditi, and Sanjeeda, Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Taha Shah Badussha in the leading roles. Set from 1920s to 1940s, the show is a fictional tale based around the lives of tawaifs in Lahore's red-light area of Heeramandi.

Despite the mixed reviews that Heeramandi received, the show was renewed for season 2. Talking about the second season, Sanjay Leela Bhansali told Variety, "In Heeramandi 2, the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after the partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry."

